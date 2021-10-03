Private agency to survey MCG's delimitation of wards

Gurugram, Oct 3 (IANS) After increasing the limits of Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG), now delimitation of wards (wardbandi) will be carried out afresh.

According to the MCG officials, soon a private agency will be entrusted with the task of conducting the survey.

In December 2020, 16 villages -- Bajghera, Mohammadheri, Daulatabad, Dhankot, Ullawas, Baharampur, Bhondsi, Kadarpur, Babupur, Dharampur, Kherki Majra, Palda, Nangli Umarpur, Dhumaspur, Naya Gaon and Maidawas were included in Gurugram Corporation. At present there are 35 wards in the MCG. The number of wards may increase after the delimitation.