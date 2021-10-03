Private agency to survey MCG's delimitation of wards

Gurugram, Oct 3 (IANS) After increasing the limits of Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG), now delimitation of wards (wardbandi) will be carried out afresh.
According to the MCG officials, soon a private agency will be entrusted with the task of conducting the survey.
In December 2020, 16 villages -- Bajghera, Mohammadheri, Daulatabad, Dhankot, Ullawas, Baharampur, Bhondsi, Kadarpur, Babupur, Dharampur, Kherki Majra, Palda, Nangli Umarpur, Dhumaspur, Naya Gaon and Maidawas were included in Gurugram Corporation. At present there are 35 wards in the MCG. The number of wards may increase after the delimitation.
There is only one year left for the term of the MCG councillors and the civic body elections will be held in 2022.
A senior MCG official said an agency will be hired and entrusted with the responsibility for the survey of wardbandi.
Similarly, the Manesar Municipal Corporation (MMC) includes Manesar Urban and Rural, Kasan, Khoh, Naharpur Kasan, Nawada Fatehpur, Dhana, Baskusla, Bas Haria, Kankraula, Bhangraula, Dhorka, Wazirpur, Badha, Sikanderpur, Dhani Rampur, Shikohpur, Nakhdaula, Bar Gurjar, Naurangpur, Mevka, Hayatpur, Sahrawan, Nainwal, Kukdaula, Jhund Sarai Aabad, Jhund Sarai Viran, Faizalwas, Gopalpur and Garhi Harsaru.
These villages were under the limits of MMC boundaries but even after a lapse of ten months, the wardbandi has not been concluded.
