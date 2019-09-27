Private firms should tie-up with govt defence units: Naik

"It is time the Indian armed forces fought wars in the Subcontinent with Indian industry-made weapon systems," Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said while addressing the India Defence and Security Expo 2019 being held here with the theme of 'Make-in-India 2.0'.

He said there must be public-private partnerships of private industries with Defence PSUs and the Ordnance Factory Board.

"Our government is looking at the big picture, that of 'Strategic Independence'. This can be effectively established only if we can reduce our import dependence," said Naik.

The union government is committed to pursuing defence modernization to fulfil the aspirations of 130 crore Indians and domestic arms industries, the minister added. Stressing upon the significance of micro, small and medium enterprises in defence production, Naik said that efficiencies in the global industry through best practices must be adopted. He said the central government has enhanced defence production in the country under the 'Make-in-India' initiative. Elaborating on the role of MSMEs, Naik said they are employment generators, innovators, focused with niche expertise, flexible, adaptive and resilient. Appreciating the industry for giving attention to the Defence Industrial Corridors, Naik said industry was capable of creating holistic capabilities in various identified disciplines for achieving strategic independence. The two Defence Industrial Corridors are being developed in India in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.