Private hospitals in Gurugram to administer 24x7 Covid vax to 18+

Dr. Yadav has said in a letter to all the hospitals that they can start the Covid-19 vaccination for the age group of 18 to 44 years in the hospital for 24x7 a day.

Gurugram, June 12 (IANS) All private hospitals in Gurugram district can now start Covid-19 vaccination drive for 18+ age group of people. For this, Civil Surgeon Gurugram, Dr. Virendra Yadav has given permission to all the hospitals.

"An individual wishing to take the vaccine will have to make an online appointment for the first and second doses. Instructing the hospitals to do the vaccination work in accordance with the instructions of the government. Also, an emergency medical services should be available at the vaccination sites so that any adverse situation can be handled," Yadav said.

Yadav said that this decision has been taken with a view to providing vaccination facilities to the people to protect them from the deadly virus.

Apart from this, the number of total active cases in Gurugram district is 452 out of which 414 patients are in home isolation.

The officials said so far, 15,69,758 Covid tests have been conducted in Gurugram, of which 13,85,057 have come negative. In the last 24 hours, around 4,243 tests were conducted in the district.

Also, a total of 8,33,129 people have been administered with Covid jabs in Gurugram.

According to the daily health bulletin, 1,79,140 people have recovered so far in Gurugram.

Apart from this, the Gurugram district on Friday recorded 33 fresh coronavirus cases. Three more deaths were also reported from the city, taking the district's Covid toll to 866, officials said.

--IANS

str/pgh