Private hospitals to hold Covid jab camps in UP

Lucknow, March 1 (IANS) As the next phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive for people above 60 years and those above 45 years, having comorbidities, begins from Monday, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has directed all districts to organise vaccination in at least one private hospital and a government hospital.

Additional Chief Secretary, medical and health, Amit Mohan Prasad said the vaccination would be carried out in medical college as well if the district has one such college.

Prasad said that the limit of 100 shots in each session has also been done away with.

"It may vary from district to district and from hospital to hospital," he said.

People will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination anytime and anywhere using the Co-WIN portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu.

Officials said that there would be only one live appointment for a beneficiary at any point of time for each dose. The drive to vaccinate the population above 60 years would be carried out after assessing the success of the soft launch.

The slot for the second dose will be booked at the same Covid vaccination Centre on the 29th day of the date of appointment for the first dose.

If a beneficiary cancels the appointment of the first dose then the appointment of both doses will stand cancelled.

The Union health ministry has already specified 20 comorbidities among people aged between 45 and 59 years who will get the vaccine and this includes hospitalization in the last one year due to heart attack, moderate or severe valvular heart disease, coronary artery disease, CT/ MRI-documented stroke, diabetes of over 10 years or with complications, hypertension, end-stage kidney disease on haemo-dialysis, diagnosis of any solid cancer on or after 2000 or currently on any cancer therapy.

--IANS

amita/pgh