Private school owner shot dead in Haryana's Jind

Jind (Haryana) [India], June 15 (ANI): The owner of a private school at Jind's Alipura village was allegedly shot dead by three unidentified assailants on Monday, said police.



The deceased has been identified as Suresh, a resident of Aleva village and who ran a private school in Alipura village for the last 25 years.

The incident took place when he had gone for a walk in the morning. The assailants intercepted his path and fired shots at him.

The relatives alleged that Suresh was shot dead by those who killed his son.

Demanding arrest of the assailants, the family and villagers blocked the Jind-Patiala highway keeping with them Suresh's body.

"He was the prime witness in his son's murder case, who was stabbed to death outside Neki Ram College in Rohtak in 2018. The assailants fired five-six bullets at him and threatened other walkers to stay away. We urge police to arrest assailants as soon as possible," said the nephew of the deceased.

Uchana DSP Jitendra Khatkar said that after the information of the incident was received, the police reached the spot and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was also called to the spot for investigation. Police also recovered three bullet shells from the spot.

"Deceased's brother says that victim's son was murdered on December 5, 2018, in Rohtak and he (deceased) was supposed to give his statement in court. He suspects those same people killed him," said Jitendra Khatkar.

He further said that the police are investigating the matter and the accused will be arrested soon. (ANI)

