Private schools defy Balochistan govt's decision to shut schools amid COVID-19 surge

Balochistan [Pakistan], April 21 (ANI): The private schools in Balochistan have defied the provincial government order to shut all educational institutions across the province amid the COVID-19 surge, saying the decision by the administration was taken in "haste".



The Balochistan government has announced the closure of all schools across the province.

The decision was taken after a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in the province, said the Balochistan education minister. "All government schools will remain closed till Eidul Fitr."

The private schools have rejected the decision of the provincial government and kept the schools open on Monday, Pakistan Today reported.

The spokesperson for the private schools said they were not taken into confidence by the provincial government and the decision about the closure of schools was made in haste.

Pakistan is witnessing the third wave of coronavirus. The country on Tuesday reported 137 new Covid-19 deaths, raising the total death toll to 16,453. About 225 deaths have been reported in Balochistan so far.

Balochistan has so far reported 220,822 COVID-19 cases. Despite Balochistan being rich in minerals and natural resources, it is Pakistan's poorest province and regularly ranks at the bottom of the country's socioeconomic indicators on healthcare, education, and population welfare.

The Balochistan government has imposed a smart lockdown across the province for two weeks to slow down the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani said the decision was taken as the ratio of Covid-19 cases had reached nine per cent in the province and unfortunately, the people were not taking the third wave of the pandemic seriously. (ANI)

