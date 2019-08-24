Privileged to work with Jaitley on major reforms : RBI Governor

New Delhi (India), Aug 24 (ANI): Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Saturday expressed his profound grief over the demise of ace BJP leader and former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley stating that he was privileged to work with the latter on major reforms like GST, IBC, monetary policy framework etc.

"Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Shri Arun Jaitley. No words to describe the sense of grief. A great personality.The unique combination of extraordinary knowledge, the sharpness of mind and wisdom.Above all a good human being. May his soul rest in peace," tweeted Shaktikanta Das.



"Was privileged to work with Shri Arun Jaitley on major reforms like GST, IBC, Monetary Policy framework, FDI liberalisation, etc. The way he navigated these structural changes was unparalleled. Unruffled in most challenging situations. Will be remembered as a major reformer," he said in a subsequent tweet.

Jaitley passed away here at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday. He was 66.

Confirming the senior leader's demise, Protocol Division of AIIMS stated that Jaitley breathed his last on Saturday afternoon.

Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre. (ANI)

"Was privileged to work with Shri Arun Jaitley on major reforms like GST, IBC, Monetary Policy framework, FDI liberalisation, etc. The way he navigated these structural changes was unparalleled. Unruffled in most challenging situations. Will be remembered as a major reformer," he said in a subsequent tweet.Jaitley passed away here at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday. He was 66.Confirming the senior leader's demise, Protocol Division of AIIMS stated that Jaitley breathed his last on Saturday afternoon.Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre. (ANI)