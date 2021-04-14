Priyanka attacks UP govt over 'explosive' Covid situation

Addressing a virtual meeting with party leaders on Wednesday, Priyanka said that the situation in the state had turned 'explosive'.

Lucknow, April 14 (IANS) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has said that the UP government is playing, not with statistics, but with the lives of people.

She said that the government was behaving in an inhuman manner and instead of increasing the capacity of hospitals, it was increasing the capacity of cremation grounds.

She said that it was the duty of the Congress as an opposition party to fight for the people and help them in whichever way it could.

The meeting was attended by all divisional heads of the party, former MPs, legislators and senior office bearers.

Priyanka is presently in home isolation after her husband Robert Vadra tested Corona positive.

