Priyanka beseeches PM to act on Unnao 'rapist'

Lucknow: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the Unnao accident horror. The Congress general secretary tweeted an image of the FIR, saying, "Why do we give people like Kuldeep Sengar the strength and protection of political power and abandon their victims to battle for their lives alone? This FIR clearly states that the family was threatened and apprehensive. It even mentions the possibility of a planned accident.

For Gods sake, Mr. Prime Minister, divest this criminal and his brother of the political power your party is giving them."

In Parliament Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Pralhad Joshi told the Lok Sabha that the accident of the Unnao rape victim should not be politicised. "A CBI inquiry is already underway, a FIR has been registered and the government is investigating with impartiality." The Congress party's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "People of India are feeling ashamed today due to Unnao incident, it's a blot on civilized society, where a minor girl was gang-raped." The Congress party's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "People of India are feeling ashamed today due to Unnao incident, it's a blot on civilized society, where a minor girl was gang-raped." The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday night recommended a CBI probe into a road accident in which the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured and her two aunts killed. The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday night recommended a CBI probe into a road accident in which the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured and her two aunts killed. Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said in a statement that a formal request for it has been sent to Government of India. Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said in a statement that a formal request for it has been sent to Government of India. "The government has decided to refer the investigation of case crime number 305/2019 u/s 302/307/506/120 B IPC PS Gurbuxganj Distt Raebareli to the CBI. A formal request has been sent to Government of India in this regard," he said. "The government has decided to refer the investigation of case crime number 305/2019 u/s 302/307/506/120 B IPC PS Gurbuxganj Distt Raebareli to the CBI. A formal request has been sent to Government of India in this regard," he said. Earlier in the day, UP DGP OP Singh had said the state government was ready for a CBI probe into the accident, if a request is made. "The truck was over-speeding and it was raining also. Prima facie, it appears to be an accident, but a detailed unbiased probe is on in the matter," he told reporters. "The truck was over-speeding and it was raining also. Prima facie, it appears to be an accident, but a detailed unbiased probe is on in the matter," he told reporters.