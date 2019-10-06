Priyanka calls B'desh PM Sheikh Hasina an 'inspiration'

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Following a meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called her a great inspiration.

Priyanka said that Prime Minister Hasina has the trait of fighting for her belief with bravery and perseverance.

"An overdue hug from Sheikh Hasina Ji whom I have been waiting to meet again for a long time. Her strength in overcoming deep personal loss and hardship and fighting for what she believed in with bravery and perseverance is, and always will be a great inspiration for me."Earlier in the day, Hasina met Congress president Sonia Gandhi along with other leaders of the party.During the meeting, party sources told ANI that the Congress leaders discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.Prime Minister Hasina is on a four-day visit to India. She is the longest-serving Prime Minister of Bangladesh and returned to power for a second term in 2009 when the Congress-led UPA government was in power. Manmohan Singh had then visited Bangladesh as Prime Minister in 2011.Sheikh Hasina conducted a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. (ANI)