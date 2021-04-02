Priyanka cancels campaign after exposure to Covid patient

She has released a video message apologising to the people but said that doctors have asked her to be in isolation, so she is following the guideline.

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has cancelled her campaign schedule of Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala after coming in contact with a Covid patient.

Priyanka Gandhi said, "Just to say that I have been exposed to the coronavirus although the report is negative but doctors have advised me to self-isolate and unfortunately I have to cancel the program which was scheduled for me for Assam campaign today and for Tamil Nadu tomorrow and Kerala a day after tomorrow. I would like to apologise as I will not be able to be there."

She also wished all the Congress candidates for their victory. The Congress General Secretary was supposed to address three rallies on Friday in Assam ahead of the last phase of polling.

