Priyanka discusses Ayodhya order with advisory body

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Ahead of the Ayodhya case verdict, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi held a discussion with the advisory council on strategy to tackle the outcome.

The Congress has decided not to criticise the judgement as it has been maintaining that it will abide by the apex court verdict, according to a source.

The party has also cautioned leaders not to make any comment that could damage the political prospects of the Congress.

The issue was also raised by some office-bearers during a workshop in Raebareli, seeking to know the party line on the crucial religious issues.

A senior leader said due to the Ayodhya issue the Congress was wiped out in Uttar Pradesh as the majority went with the BJP and the minority the regional parties.