Priyanka expresses concern over viral fever deaths in UP

In a tweet, she said, "The news of over 100 lives being lost to a viral fever in UP needs immediate attention. Has the UP government not learnt any lessons from the horrific consequences of its disastrous Covid management in the 2nd wave?"

Lucknow, Sep 3 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday expressed concern over the lives being lost in Uttar Pradesh due to viral fever.

She further asked the state government to ensure that all possible resources should be directed towards providing healthcare to the affected and taking adequate precautions to prevent the disease from spreading.

The Yogi Adityanath government has ordered that sanitation and hygiene operations should be taken up on war footing. The chief minister has also asked hospitals to brace up to meet the situation which is being closely monitored by health officials.

The chief minister, who is monitoring the situation himself, has ordered the health department to keep a round-the-clock watch on the situation and increase beds in the medical facilities.

The chief minister has also ordered to run surveillance and awareness program in the state from September 7 to 16, in which health workers would go door-to-door and identify those with fever and Covid symptoms.

