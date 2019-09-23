Priyanka expresses grief over suicide of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya student in UP

Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday expressed grief over the death of a student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya here, who allegedly committed suicide after being harassed by fellow hostel mates.

"This incident of Mainpuri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is very sad. We should be sensitive to youths. Such incidents are increasing in Navodaya Vidyalayas. We have to check these with complete alertness," Gandhi's tweet in Hindi reads.

In a case reported on September 16, Anushka Pandey, a student of Class XI, committed suicide in the hostel and left a note claiming that she was being harassed by fellow hostel mates.The father of the girl had lodged a complaint against the principal, hostel warden and a boy after which the police registered a case of murder and rape under the POCSO Act.Police in their preliminary investigation found that three years ago a student accused her of stealing snacks. After which, at the behest of the hostel warden, about 48 students slapped her one by one in order to teach her a lesson.Following this incident, Anushka was being harassed every day. A complaint was also made with the school administration. Anushka had also mentioned this in her suicide note. The family also claimed the girl died after being brutally attacked as some injury marks were found on her body. (ANI)