Priyanka expresses outrage over rape and murder cases, says need to do far more than just speak up

New Delhi [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Expressing outrage over the savage rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Hyderabad and a teenage girl in Sambhal, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday said that "as a society we need to do far more than just speak up when such horror incidents take place".

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said that she is deeply disturbed by the two rape and murder cases and no words are enough to express her outrage.

"I have been so deeply disturbed by the savage rape and murder of the young veterinarian in Hyderabad and the teenage girl in Sambhal that no words are enough to express my outrage. As a society, we have to do far more than just speak up when these horrific incidents take place," she wrote.She said that "our mindsets have to be jolted into changing, into rejecting violence, into refusing to accept the abhorrent manner in which women are being brutalised on a daily basis."On Saturday, massive protests were carried out in Telangana, along with several other parts of the country against the brutal rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor in the state.Locals even hurled slipper at police personnel near Shadnagar police station here following which the police had to resort to lathi-charge to maintain law and order as protestors demanded that the accused be handed over to them.Four people, identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu have been arrested in the case and sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Ranga Reddy court yesterday.The burnt body of the doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in the Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the veterinary doctor was sexually assaulted.In another incident, a 15-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and set on fire in Sambhal district on November 22 died on Saturday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in New Delhi, police said.The accused was arrested by the police hours after the incident. (ANI)