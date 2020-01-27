Priyanka for probe into police mitras' role in anti-CAA rally

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who on Monday along with former party chief Rahul Gandhi met officials of the NHRC, took up the issue of "police mitras", or friends of the police, allegedly involved in attacking those protesting against the CAA in Uttar Pradesh, demanding an "impartial probe" into the matter.

After the meeting with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) members here along with Rahul Gandhi and other senior party leaders, Priyanka tweeted: "Today, a delegation of Congress leaders led by Rahul Gandhi filed a complaint with the NHRC demanding a fair probe in connection with the vandalism and non-constitutional acts done by the UP Police on the people, women and children."

"Threats to BHU students to destroy their careers, excesses and repression on common people, killings of innocents - justice is required in all these cases through an impartial probe," she said in another tweet. Her tweet came after the Congress leaders submitted "proof" on the violence in Uttar Pradesh over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) to the NHRC office. During the meeting, Rahul Gandhi told the NHRC members that a systematic process is being put in place across the country to induct "police mitras" to brutalise people. "What is taking place is against the very idea of India and the Constitution. We cannot become a country where the leadership brutalises its own people," the Congress leader said. He also said that the NHRC was the appropriate institution for safeguarding human rights in the country and that it has defended the idea of India and everything that was promised by the Constitution. Rahul Gandhi also told the NHRC officials that if the rights body was to go into the details of what had been submitted by the party as proof, they would be convinced that something terribly wrong had happened in Uttar Pradesh. aks/bc