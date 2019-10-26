Priyanka Gandhi attacks BJP government over farmer dues, says it is losing its mind

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday accused the BJP-led government of "losing its mind", saying its proposal to revamp Delhi's central vista and parliament building will cost about Rs 12,450 crore while sugarcane farmers in Uttar Pradesh had pending dues of Rs 7000 crores.



"The contract to 'beautify' Delhi's most beautiful and historic area from the Parliament to India Gate has been given to a Gujarati company and government's estimated expenditure is Rs 12, 450 crores. The dues of sugarcane farmers in Uttar Pradesh are Rs 7000 crores. BJP government is losing it mind," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

She accused the government of ignoring the farmers.

"Ignoring the plight of farmers, they are filling the pockets of their friends. The day the farmer of the country wakes up, beware of the day...it will come," she added.

The contract for revisiting master plan for development of central vista (Rajpath) and a common central secretariat has been awarded to a Gujarat-based firm with the government prescribing stringent timelines for completing various works including refurbishment of parliament building. (ANI)

