Priyanka Gandhi attacks UP govt over rise in crime against women

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the rise in the crime against women in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Priyanka said, "Uttar Pradesh is number 1 in crime against women. It is very shameful. The state government should do something about it."



The Congress leader was referring to a 2017 report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Monday that stated that the maximum number of crimes against women was registered in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the report, over 3.5 lakh cases were registered against women, of which the maximum cases were registered in Uttar Pradesh (56,011), which is also the country's most populated state. (ANI)

