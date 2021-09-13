Priyanka Gandhi calls Amethi wall collapse incident 'unfortunate', asks UP govt to provide supported to affected people

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 13 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said that the incident of wall collapse is "unfortunate" and asked the state government to provide support to the affected people as soon as possible.



Briefly speaking to the reporters after visiting the place where the incident took place, Vadra said, "It is a very unfortunate incident. The parents of deceased children have suffered a horrific tragedy. The government should provide as much support as possible."

"Everyone should give whatever help they can to the family," she added.

Three children were killed after a kutcha house collapsed in Todarpur village of Amethi on Sunday, as per the local police official. (ANI)

