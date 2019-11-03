Priyanka Gandhi calls UP advisory body meet on Monday

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Priyanka Gandhi, Congress General Secretary in-charge for eastern UP, has called a meeting of the state advisory body to seek advice on the party's proposed 10-day protest, starting on November 5.

The main agenda of the meeting, which will take place at 11 a.m. on November 4, is to re-establish the connect with masses. It will also take up the economic slowdown and the DHFL case, WhatsApp snooping, among others.

The Congress on Sunday alleged that Priyanka Gandhi was a target of snooping through Israeli spyware Pegasus.

Recently, the UP Congress unit inducted senior leaders like Salman Khurshid, Mohsina Kidwai, Rajesh Mishra and Pramod Tiwari to the advisory council. miz/rt/pcj