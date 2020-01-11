Priyanka Gandhi condoles loss of lives in Kannauj accident

New Delhi [India], Jan 11 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed profound grief over the loss of lives in the tragic accident that took place in the Uttar Pradesh Kannauj late on Friday.

The accident took place after a double-decker bus carrying at least 45 passengers collided with a truck at Dewar Marg in Kannauj district here late on Friday and subsequently went up in flames. As many as 20 passengers are feared dead in the accident.



"The Kannauj accident is very sad. I pray to God to give strength to the bereaved families. The state president of Uttar Pradesh Congress @AjayLallu has reached the accident site and is helping those in need. The victim families and passengers should get all kind of help," tweeted Priyanka Gandhi.

As many as 25 passengers have been safely rescued from the bus and are either receiving treatment at local hospitals or have been discharged.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced Rs 2 lakh compensation each for the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for those grievously injured in the incident.

He also sought a report of the incident from the District Magistrate. (ANI)