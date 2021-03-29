Priyanka Gandhi extends Holi wishes

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Monday extended Holi wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi.



"The beauty of our country is made up of different colors. May the festival of colors, Holi, fill your life with energy, happiness and enthusiasm. #Holi greetings to all countrymen," tweeted Gandhi (in Hindi).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to countrymen on Holi and wished that the festival infuses "new vigour and energy" in the lives of the people.

"Wishing you all a very happy Holi. This festival of joy, happiness, laughter and glee should infuse new vigour and new energy into everyone's life," Prime Minister Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Public celebrations in most states across the country have been prohibited amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. (ANI)