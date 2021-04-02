Priyanka Gandhi halts her campaign trail after husband tested positive for COVID-19

By Siddharth Sharma

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has cancelled her poll campaign in Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu after she went into self-isolation day as her husband Robert Vadra tested positive for COVID-19.



Priyanka Gandhi has tested negative for COVID-19. She was scheduled to visit Assam today for campaigning and was scheduled to address rallies in Tamil Nadu and Kerala in next two days.

In a video posted on Twitter on Friday, the Congress general secretary said: "Recently, due to exposure to Covid, I have to cancel my Assam tour for today. I was supposed to campaign in Tamil Nadu tomorrow and in Kerala the day after."

"My yesterday's report has come negative but on the advice of doctors, I will be in isolation for the next few days. I apologise to all of you for this inconvenience. I pray for Congress victory," she added.

According to sources close to Vadra, he was not feeling well for the last two days and had tested himself on Thursday and his report came positive today.

In a Facebook post, Robert Vadra wrote, "Unfortunately, I came into contact with someone COVID +ve and have tested positive for COVID although I am asymptomatic so far. As per the COVID guidelines, Priyanka and I are self-isolating although she has tested negative. Fortunately, the kids have not been with us these days and everyone else at home has tested negative too. Hopefully we will all be back to normal life soon!"

Priyanka Gandhi has proven to be a big crowd puller for Congress in the campaign for Assembly polls. She was scheduled to visit Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram district, where her father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in 1991.

Tamil Nadu and Kerala will go to polls on April 6. The polling for the third and last phase of Assam Assembly Polls will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

