Priyanka Gandhi interacts with 'social media warriors' of UP Congress

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday met and interacted with the "social media warriors" of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit.



Taking to Twitter, she wrote that they are exposing the "lies" of the BJP government with full force.

"Interacted with the warriors of Social Media Department of UP Congress today. The social media warriors are exposing the lies of the BJP government with full force and with their strong and energetic presence, the Congress party is emerging as an important voice of change in UP," Gandhi tweeted.

Priyanka Gandhi is on a five-day visit to Lucknow and conducting a one-to-one meeting with senior leaders.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. Congress was left red-faced as it failed miserably. (ANI)

