Priyanka Gandhi invokes goddess, chants shlokas at Varanasi rally

"I am observing fast in navratras and today, let's start with prayers to the goddess," she said, chanting shlokas and then asking the public to join her in saying "Jai Mata Di".

Varanasi, Oct 10 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra chanted 'Jai Mata Di' before her speech at the Varanasi rally on Sunday in a bid to counter BJP and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Hindutva style.

This is not the first time that Priyanka has showcased her religiosity. On the first day of Navratra, she visited the Mari Mata Mandir in Lucknow and offered prayers. She has been seen wearing a chain of rudraksh beads and often has posted her pictures in different temples.

Congress MLC Deepak Singh said: "She chanted 'Jai Mata Di' as Goddess Durga will destroy demons in this Navratra... the demons who are destroying peoples' lives and livelihoods."

Addressing the rally, Priyanka Gandhi took on the Central and state governments on the issue of farmers and injustice to the poor.

