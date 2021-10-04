Priyanka Gandhi leaves for Lakhimpur Kheri

Gandhi stopped for a while due to rain and then started walking towards Lakhimpur Kheri.

Lucknow, Oct 4 (IANS) Congress General Secretary and party incharge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi has left for Lakhimpur Kheri after reaching Lucknow. However police tried to stop her convoy in the state capital.

"I am going to meet the family of the victim, wipe out their tears and there is nothing wrong in it," she said.

"The government has lost morality, which is using force to stop me from going to Lakhimpur," Gandhi asserted.

At least six people were killed in violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday, while 15 others are injured, according to official sources.

Protests on farm laws in the district took a violent turn after some unidentified persons allegedly opened fire at the farmers.

Infuriated farmers set three jeeps on fire after some of the protestors were run over by the vehicles.

One of the vehicles is said to be belonging to Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni.

Farmers have refused to allow post-mortem examinations of the deceased. They have said that they will decide the future course of action only after talking to their leaders

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed for calm and has assured action against the responsible people.

