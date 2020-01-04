Priyanka Gandhi meets kin of victims killed in anti-CAA protests in Meerut

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday met the family members of victims, who allegedly died in police firing in Meerut during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

She met and interacted with the family members at Partapur here.



Priyanka also visited Muzaffarnagar on Saturday. She said that during the anti-CAA protests, police picked up madarsa students, including minors and put them behind bars.

"I met Maulana Asad Hussaini who was brutally thrashed by the police. Students of madarsa including minors were picked up by police without any reason. Out of them, some were released and some are still in jail," the Congress leader said.

She also visited the family of Noor Muhammad who was killed in the violence during the anti-CAA demonstration. (ANI)