Priyanka Gandhi offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 10 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.



The Congress leader will be addressing the 'Kisan Nyay' rally at a ground in the Rohania area in the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi later today.

She is accompanied by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and party observer for upcoming UP polls Bhupesh Baghel, and party MP Deepender Singh Hooda.

She will also offer prayers at the Maa Durga Temple in the city.

Priyanka Gandhi is expected to stay in Uttar Pradesh for five days every month, presumably to zero in on her campaigning agenda ahead of the upcoming State Assembly polls scheduled early next year. (ANI)

