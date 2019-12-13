Priyanka Gandhi questions PM's 'silence' over economy

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Friday questioned the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its economic policies and thus keepings it's pressure on economy even in the face of a discourse dominated by the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

She tweeted: "Inflation has reached the highest level in last three years. Common men are finding it extremely tough to buy materials that is needed for day to day life."

"Income is zero due to the slowdown caused by BJP's economic policies. But the Prime Minister of the country is silent on this."

India's economy has in the past few months seen a particular slowdown with GDP projections tumbling to 5 per cent and reports of job losses. Soaring onion prices has only added to the government's worry. abn/aks/ksk/