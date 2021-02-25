Priyanka Gandhi sets up separate office at 10 Janpath for 'Mission UP'

By Siddharth Sharma

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): For the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh which is scheduled next year, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has set up a separate office inside 10 Janpath, the residence of party chief Sonia Gandhi. Through this office, Priyanka will decide the party's strategy for next year's assembly elections.



Priyanka Gandhi, who has been continuously attacking the policies of chief minister Yogi Adityanath government in UP, has started preparing for 2022. Priyanka Gandhi is not only defying the Yogi government by holding a Kisan Panchayat in western Uttar Pradesh but is also strategising to give a tough fight to Yogi in Assembly polls.

Priyanka Gandhi has set up a separate office inside the residence of Sonia Gandhi for meeting and strategizing with party leaders. UP Congress leaders met with her today in that office for social outreach and manifesto committee meetings held there which was chaired by her.

The office has a seating capacity of about 15 to 20 people. Sources claim that Priyanka Gandhi's Lodi State bungalow setup has been shifted to 10 Janpath as it is and given the shape of a war room. Significantly, after the Central Government's decision to withdraw SPG security, Priyanka Gandhi had to vacate the bungalow in Lodhi Estate.



This office has a large hall, a sitting room for Priyanka Gandhi and a room for visitors. The office has large TV screens, projectors and modern communication system. (ANI)