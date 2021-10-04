Priyanka Gandhi sweeps room in detention

Lucknow, Oct 4 (IANS) A video of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sweeping a room with a broom has gone viral on social media.
According to sources, the video is of the room where Priyanka has been detained since Monday morning at the Sitapur PAC headquarters.
The room was apparently dirty and Priyanka asked for a broom and cleaned it herself.
Congress workers slammed the police officials for not even giving a clean room to their leader.
"Is this their Swachh Bharat? This is our leader who is cleaning the broom without any fuss," said a local Congress leader.
--IANS
amita/vd