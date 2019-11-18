Priyanka Gandhi targets govt over electoral bonds

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi raised the issue of electoral bonds on Monday alleging that they were cleared by avoiding the Reserve Bank of India.

On Monday she took to Twitter to allege, "Electoral bonds were cleared bypassing RBI and dismissing national security concerns in order to enable black money to enter the BJP coffers. It appears that while the BJP was elected on the promise of eradicating black money it was busy lining its own pockets with exactly that! What a shameful betrayal of the Indian people."

This is not the first time the Congress party raised the issue of electoral bonds. In May this year, Rahul Gandhi trained his guns at the Election Commission while raising the issue of alleged manipulation of EVMs and electoral bonds. He had tweeted: "From Electoral Bonds & EVMs to manipulating the election schedule, NaMo TV, "Modi's Army" & now the drama in Kedarnath; the Election Commission's capitulation before Mr Modi & his gang is obvious to all Indians. The EC used to be feared & respected. Not anymore." In April this year, the Congress had demanded that the BJP reveal its source of funds through electoral bonds. Some media reports suggest the government, in a bid to seek 'secretive funds', overruled the RBI over the issue of electoral bonds. Congress is now training its guns at the government based on such reports. abn/kr