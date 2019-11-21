Priyanka Gandhi terms removal of SPG security cover as 'part of politics'

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Commenting over the withdrawal of the SPG (Special Protection Group) security cover granted to Gandhi family, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday termed it as "part of politics".



"This is part of politics. This happens every now and then," Priyanka said.

Speaking on the issue of economic slowdown, Priyanka said, "We have been repeatedly raising the issue. The condition is very poor. The government should do something about it."

Raising the issue in Lok Sabha, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the family faces threat to life and their SPG security should not have been withdrawn.

"Sonia Gandhi ji & Rahul Gandhi ji are not normal protectees. Vajpayee ji [former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee] had allowed Special Protection Group (SPG) protection for the Gandhi family. From 1991-2019, NDA came to power twice but their SPG cover was never removed," Chowdhury said.

The central government, on the other hand, has defended the move saying that the Home Ministry gives or withdraws security to a person based on the threat perception. (ANI)

