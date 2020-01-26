Priyanka Gandhi to complaint with NHRC against UP govt over police's action on anti-CAA protestors

New Delhi [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will file a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) against Yogi Adityanath government over Uttar Pradesh Police's alleged brutality against protestors during anti-CAA protests in the state, according to party sources.



The sources further said that the Congress party has sought an appointment with the NHRC for Monday.

Priyanka Gandhi will lead the Congress delegation consisting Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu, Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra and MP PL Punia.

Many people were killed and several were injured during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in various parts of the state. Opposition parties, including the Congress, had accused the state police of alleged atrocities.

Gandhi had also visited Uttar Pradesh to meet the victims' families. She had also instructed lawyers associated with the party to give legal aid to the people who were arrested during the protests.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)