Priyanka Gandhi to launch Congress' 'Jai Jawan-Jai Kisan Abhiyan' in UP today

Uttar Pradesh Congress has called upon this campaign to take on the BJP government on the issue of three farm laws against which the farmers are agitating for more than 70 days at different borders of the national capital.The party has decided the outline of the village-farmer movement, and Congress will launch the 'Jai Jawan-Jai Kisan Abhiyan' campaign from the big villages of every tehsil in every district of the state.With this campaign, Congress' strategy is to establish a stronghold among the peasant, especially Jats, Gurjars, and Muslim communities.According to an insider in the party's UP unit, under this campaign, Congress has targeted primarily those districts where there is a strong base of farmers and the significant impact of ongoing farmers' movement is being seen."'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' campaign will be launched strongly in 27 districts including Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Bijnore, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, Agra, Firozabad, Badaun, Bareilly, Rampur, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi," said the party source.They said that all senior leaders including the party's UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address the campaign meetings and take it forward.Notably, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has attended the last rites of Navreet Singh, the youth who died during the farmers' tractor rally on January 26 in Delhi, in his native home Bilaspur in Rampur. During the last ardas ritual, the Congress' UP in-charge had said that the government would have to "withdraw the anti-farmer laws, and the martyrdom of the farmers will not go in vain."This will be a 10-day campaign programme where many senior leaders including Nirmal Khatri, Pramod Tiwari, Harendra Malik, Imran Masood, Raj Babbar, Deepak Singh, Nasimuddin Siddiqui, Rakesh Sachan, Pradeep Aditya Jain and Sachin Pilot, Randeep Surjewala, Hardik Patel, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Deepender Hooda, Mim Afzal, Begum Noor Ban, PL Punia, Pradeep Mathur, Rashid Alvi, and RPN Singh, will be part of the 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Abhiyan'.Congress state president Ajay Kumar Lallu and Leader of Legislature Party Aradhana Mishra will also participate in various districts.UP Congress recently completed its block committee and Nyay Panchayats meetings and has prepared a strong team of workers at the block and Nyay Panchayat levels, through which it plans to vigorously carry out the upcoming campaigns.After launching the campaign on Wednesday in Saharanpur, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will initiate the party's movement in Bijnaur and Meerut districts on February 13. (ANI)