Priyanka Gandhi to lead Congress movement in UP on farmers' issue

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 22 (ANI): The Congress Party is planning to launch a movement in Uttar Pradesh to take on the BJP government on the issue of farmers.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi, is in Rae Bareli today for a two-day tour where the training of State Congress Committee and District Congress Committee heads is going on. During this stay, Priyanka will give directions to the leaders and workers of the party regarding the farmers' movement.

According to sources, Congress will organise "Kisan Jan Jagran Abhiyan" at the village level every month highlighting farmers' problems in the state. After this, a big rally of farmers will be held in the districts of UP.The strategy for the movement has been chalked out and the program will be announced in the coming week.This is going to be the first major movement under the leadership of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, the source added.The Congress party will take on UP government on issues like stray cattle, payment of dues to sugarcane farmers, irregularities in the procurement of paddy, and suicide of farmers in Bundelkhand.During the program, party workers will reach out to the farmers to fill a form in which they can write about their problems.According to a source involved in the planning of this movement, the form collected from the farmers will be handed over to the Tehsildar/District Magistrate at the district level.Along with this, Congress workers will also distribute leaflets in which the situation of farmers will be compared during the UPA and NDA governments.Congress will also ask for a loan waiver for farmers, waiver of half the electricity bill, cowshed, and watchdog allowance in every village. (ANI)