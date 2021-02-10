Priyanka Gandhi to take holy dip at Sangam on Thursday

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will take a holy dip at the Sangam at 1 p.m.on Thursday.

The Triveni Sangam in Prayag is the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati, located in Prayagraj.

Congress delegate Sanjay Tiwari told IANS over phone, "Priyanka Gandhi will arrive at the airport at around 10 am and then proceed to the Anand Bhawan. She will then go to the Arail Ghat to take a holy dip before meeting Swami Swaroopanand at the Mankameshwar ghat."