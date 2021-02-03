Priyanka Gandhi to visit family of Farmer who died in tractor rally

New Delhi/ Feb 3 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to visit Rampur in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday to meet the family of the late Navreet Singh to offer her condolences.

The visit gains significance since the Congress has come out in open support of farmers.

Navreet lost his life during the tractor rally on January 26 when his tractor collided with a police barricade.