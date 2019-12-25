Priyanka Gandhi to visit Lucknow on Dec 28

New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Lucknow on December 28, according to sources in the party.

Vadra will be visiting Uttar Pradesh's capital in connection with a party event being planned on the foundation day of the Congress.



Earlier, the Congress leader attended the party's 'Satyagraha for Unity' event at Raj Ghat in New Delhi along with brother Rahul Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi among other Congress leaders in attendance.

The Indian National Congress was founded in 1885, 28 years after the first war of Indian Independence in 1857, in order to form a platform for civil and political dialogue among Indians.

This will be the 135th foundation day of the oldest party in the country. (ANI)

