Priyanka Gandhi to visit Raebareli on Aug 27

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will on Tuesday pay a day-long visit to Raebareli to express "solidarity with the ongoing worker's struggle against privatisation" of the Modern Coach Factory (MCF).

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who represents Raebareli in the Lok Sabha, had on July 1 raised the issue in the House and said the "privatisation" will lead to thousands of people getting unemployed.



"It will be against the objectives for which the plant was set up. The real concern is that they have chosen the MCF for the experiment," the MP said.

A day after

raised the issue, Railway Minister

admitted in the House that the government was moving towards corporatisation of production units, including



The move will offer jobs, bring investments and ensure growth, Goyal had said.

Workers in the factory have been staging a protest ever since the government made the announcement.

Priyanka Gandhi will also convey her condolences to Congress MLA from Raebareli, Aditi Singh, whose father Akhilesh Singh passed away last week. She will return to Delhi in the evening. (ANI)

