Priyanka Gandhi to visit UP for four days from Jan 16

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to visit Uttar Pradesh from January 16 to 19 for a training camp for all district and city presidents of the state's party unit.

Vadra is likely to head the camp which will be held at Raebareli Bhumeau Guest House.



Out of the four days in which the camp is scheduled to be held, two days each will be dedicated to the party officials from the western and eastern UP.

Vadra has taken full charge to strengthen the party in the state and begin preparations well ahead of the Assembly elections in UP.

According to the sources, Priyanka Gandhi will frequently visit Uttar Pradesh to keep in touch with the ground reality. "Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will spend at least 15 days in Uttar Pradesh each month to give strong direction to the party," the source added. (ANI)