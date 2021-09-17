Priyanka Gandhi urges UP govt to give compensation to farmers for crop damage after heavy rainfall

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday urged the Uttar Pradesh government to provide compensation to farmers for the massive damage of crops due to the heavy rainfalls in the state.



"Due to the heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh, there has been massive damage to the crops of farmers at many places. Another calamity has struck the farmers who are facing the brunt of recession and inflation. I request the Uttar Pradesh government to assess the loss of farmers and give them proper compensation," tweeted Vadra in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday has instructed all the District Magistrates of the state to provide immediate relief to the people affected due to heavy rainfall.

Permissible assistance on any kind of loss will also be provided, directed Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

CMO further directed officials to send the report of relief and permissible assistance on any kind of loss to the headquarters' officers.

According to Indian Meteorological Department, "scattered rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Uttar Pradesh on September 17 and decrease thereafter".

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier said that about 15 districts are affected by floods due to heavy rains in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

According to official data, six rivers, including Ghaghara, Rapti, Budhi Rapti, Kanhar, Rohini and Kuwano rivers are flowing above the danger level.

Siddharthnagar, Gorakhpur, Balrampur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Basti, Barabanki, Kheri, Sitapur, Ballia, Kushinagar, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ayodhya, Shahjahanpur, Mau, and Gonda are among 18 districts affected by floods. (ANI)

