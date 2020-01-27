Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hits out at Centre over the unemployment

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday targeted the Central Government for not fulfilling its promise of creating jobs stating that there were more than three crore people have become unemployed in major sectors of the country.

"This is the reality of all the big promises of giving jobs. Around 3.5 crore people have become unemployed in seven major sectors of the country.



The result of the big advertisement is the unemployment of 3 crores 64 lakh people. This is the reason why the government is shying away from talking about jobs." she tweeted in Hindi.

Last week, Vadra had slammed the government over the prices of onions imported from other countries.

"First, onion was ordered from outside countries for Rs 43,000/ton. Now the same onions they are trying to sell to Bangladesh for Rs 39,000 /ton. Now you must have understood the reason for the downslide of the economy," the Congress leader tweeted citing a news report. (ANI)

