Priyanka Gandhi Vadra interacts with 'coolies' at Charbagh railway station in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 29 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra interacted with her 'coolie brothers' or porters at Charbagh railway station in Lucknow on Thursday evening.



During the interaction, the porters told Vadra about the problems related to their livelihood and the economic blow they faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Priyanka Gandhi is currently the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee in charge of Uttar Pradesh.

As of now, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has left for Lalitpur.

According to sources, Vadra to go to Lalitpur in Bundelkhand to meet the families of farmers who had died recently.

This development comes ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2022. (ANI)