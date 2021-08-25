Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams UP govt over sugarcane price

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government and alleged that it had not raised the price of sugarcane for the last three years.



"The Congress government in Punjab listened to the farmers and raised the price of sugarcane to Rs 360 per quintal. The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh which came with a promise of Rs 400 per quintal for sugarcane, has not raised a single penny on the price of sugarcane for three years and threatens to 'see them' if farmers raise their voices," tweeted the Congress leader in Hindi.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday approved a higher state advised price (SAP) for sugarcane. The decision came after farmers' agitated in Punjab demanding an increase in sugarcane price.

"Happy to share that after consultation with farmers, have approved SAP for sugarcane at Rs 360 per quintal. My government is committed to the welfare of our farmers. Jai Kisan, Jai Jawan!," tweeted Singh. (ANI)

