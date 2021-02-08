Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to attend Kisan Mahapanchayat in Saharanpur on Feb 10

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Amid the farmer protest along Delhi borders, the Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will attend Kisan Mahapanchayat in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on February 10, said sources.



She will also offer prayers at Shakumbhra Devi Temple here before attending the programme, they said.

The Congress leader is also expected to may also conduct a dialogue with the farmers in Bijnor and Muzaffarnagar districts on February 13.

Congress had earlier extended its full support to the call for 'Chakka Jam' from farmers for three hours on Saturday.

The grand old party and the other opposition parties have raised their concern against the new farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

