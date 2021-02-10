Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to take holy dip at Sangam on Mauni Amavasya

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will take a holy dip at Sangam in Prayagraj district on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya on Thursday.

The Congress leader is scheduled to reach Prayagraj at 11 am, where she will also participate in that Magh Mela at Sangam.

According to sources, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will first stay at Anand Bhawan, from where she will proceed to Sangam.

“No political program has been planned during her visit. She will return to Delhi in the evening,” said the source.

However, contrary to sources' claims, the actions of UP Congress in-charge cannot be seen without a political prism. Her plans and programs are always designed with a motive keeping the image of the party in mind.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the sole face of Congress in Uttar Pradesh, where the party is trying to regain the political ground lost almost three decades ago.

The holy dip seems like a nod to the Hindutva cadre in the state. Yesterday too, while on her way to Kisan Panchayat in Chilkana, the Congress leader visited the Shaktipeeth Shakambhari Devi temple. (ANI)