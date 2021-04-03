Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wishes people of Kerala on Easter, apologises for not being present

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday wished the people of Kerala on the occasion of Easter and apologised for not being able to be in the state.



"Wishing all my sisters and brothers in Kerala a very, very Happy Easter filled with joy and togetherness. I am really going to miss being in Wayanad with Rahul and all of you on Easter Sunday. Sending you my warmest wishes and a heartfelt apology for not being able to make it," she tweeted.

In the video she posted, she said, "I hope that we are all able to build a strong vibrant, progressive Kerala together."

She also wished 'all the very best' to the party's candidates as campaigning for the state assembly elections comes to a close.

"..All the very best to all our candidates as the campaigning comes to a close too. May you be given the honour of serving the people of this great state once again," she said, mentioning party leaders PK Jayalakshmi, IC Balakrishnan, Adv T Siddique, CP Cheriya Muhammed, PK Basheer, Anilkumar1 and VV Prakash.

The Congress general secretary had cancelled her poll campaign in Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu after she went into self-isolation day as her husband Robert Vadra tested positive for COVID-19

Priyanka Gandhi has tested negative for COVID-19. She was scheduled to visit Assam today for campaigning and was scheduled to address rallies in Tamil Nadu and Kerala in the next two days.

Elections for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)

