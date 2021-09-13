Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's five days visit to UP ends

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 13 (ANI): Congress's general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's five days visit to Lucknow, Rae Bareli and Amethi ended on Monday.



Major decisions regarding Assembly polls were taken during this visit.

Priyanka Gandhi went to Lucknow on September 9. She stayed for three days at Kaul residence on Gokhale Marg. In Rae Bareli, she stayed for two days. Priyanka also went to Todarpur Amethi on the night of September 12 where three children died due to a wall collapse.

The major decisions that were taken during the visit including ticket distribution. Applicants will be accepted from September 11 to September 26. Applications can be given in the state office and all the district offices.

Further, five Rath Yatras will be taken out in the state from September 21. The Congress Pratigya Yatra will begin with the name of 'Hum Vachan Nibhayenge', which will be 12,000 kilometres. Around 50 leaders have been given permission to contest the Assembly elections.

The activists have been asked to give answers on Hindutva and do not let BJP's conspiracy succeed.

Senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said, "I have been in politics for 41 years and for the first time, I am witnessing Priyanka strategising the elections in this way."

"Congress is going to win the 2022 Assembly elections under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi," he added.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are scheduled to be conducted in 2022.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

