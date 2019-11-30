Priyanka Gandhi writes to UP CM, urges immediate probe in girl's death in Mainpuri

New Delhi [India], Nov 30 (ANI): Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday shot off a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, asking him to order an inquiry into the murder of a schoolgirl which took place in September this year in Mainpuri.

She stated in her letter that the incident was heart-wrenching and it assumes importance in the context of the lack of security of girls studying in various institutions in the state.The body of the victim "was found in the hostel under mysterious circumstances. Injury marks were found on her body but post-mortem was not done. The deceased's family has said the girl was murdered," Gandhi wrote in the letter.She also stated the family of the victim has urged the Uttar Pradesh government to take stringent action against those who are guilty."They have every right to know what happened with their daughter and who all were involved. Is the administration trying to shield someone," she said in the letter dated November 28.She stressed upon immediate investigation and ensuring of justice to the family of the deceased by conducting an unbiased probe.She also said that there is a need to take action to ensure the safety of women in Uttar Pradesh in her concluding remarks.In a case reported on September 16, the victim, a student of Class XI, committed suicide in the hostel and left a note claiming that she was being harassed by fellow hostel mates.The father of the girl had lodged a complaint against the principal, hostel warden and a boy after which the police registered a case of murder and rape under the POCSO Act.Police in their preliminary investigation found that three years ago a student accused her of stealing snacks. After which, at the behest of the hostel warden, about 48 students slapped her one by one in order to teach her a lesson. (ANI)